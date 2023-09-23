Free Pee Dee Area COVID-19 Testing And Vaccination Clinics for Sept. 25-30

COVID-19 Free Community Testing Events scheduled:

Monday, September 25, 2023

Georgetown

Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics

Operating from 8a-5p

Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.

LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet

4310 US-17

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Georgetown

Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics

Operating from 8 am

Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.

LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet

4310 US-17

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Chesterfield

Sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation-Pageland First Baptist Church

Operating from 8:30a-1p

No referral needed. Please call 877-529-4339 for an appointment. Team will be on lunch from 11:30a-12:30p.

Pageland First Baptist Church

203 W. Pigg St.

Pageland, SC 29728

Georgetown

Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics

Operating from 8a-5p

Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.

LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet

4310 US-17

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Georgetown

Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics

Operating from 8a-5p

Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.

LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet

4310 US-17

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Friday, September 29, 2023

Georgetown

Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics

Operating from 8a-5p

Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.

LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet

4310 US-17

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Georgetown

Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics

Operating from 8a-2:30p

Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.

LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet

4310 US-17

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

RAPID TESTS

For the week of September 25-29, self-administered rapid antigen tests are available daily at all health department locations below from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Chesterfield County Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

Clarendon County Health Department, 110. E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102

Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532

Dillon County Health Department, 1016 Old Latta Hwy., Dillon, SC 29536

Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506

Georgetown County Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440

Hartsville Health Department, 130 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574

Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Stephens Crossroads Health Department, 107 Hwy. 57 N., Little River, SC, 29566

Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150

Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree, SC 29556

VACCINE CLINIC INFORMATION

South Carolinians aged 6 months and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator to see the locations accepting specific vaccination appointments. If you prefer to register for a DHEC-sponsored clinic, call the vaccine line at 1-866-365-8110, or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov.

Additional vaccination clinics are at the following locations:

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Sumter

Sponsored by Tandem Health

Tandem Health

370 South Pike West

Sumter, SC 29150

To make an appointment, visit https://www.tandemhealthsc.org/covid-19-vaccine/ for step-by-step instructions, or call 803-774-4500, and follow the prompts.

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Sumter

Sponsored by Tandem Health

Tandem Health

370 South Pike West

Sumter, SC 29150

To make an appointment, visit https://www.tandemhealthsc.org/covid-19-vaccine/ for step-by-step instructions, or call 803-774-4500, and follow the prompts.

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Darlington

Sponsored by Carolina Pines Medical Group

Operating for pediatrics 5-6p

Carolina Pines Medical Group

701 Medical Park Dr.

Hartsville, SC 29550

Appointments required. Call 843-339-2665 or visit cprmc.com/covid19.

Sumter

Sponsored by Tandem Health

Tandem Health

370 South Pike West

Sumter, SC 29150

To make an appointment, visit https://www.tandemhealthsc.org/covid-19-vaccine/ for step-by-step instructions, or call 803-774-4500, and follow the prompts

Friday, September 29, 2023

Darlington

Sponsored by Carolina Pines Medical Group

Operating for adults 11a-4p

Carolina Pines Medical Group

701 Medical Park Dr.

Hartsville, SC 29550

Appointments required. Call 843-339-2665 or visit cprmc.com/covid19.