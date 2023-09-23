Free Pee Dee Area COVID-19 Testing And Vaccination Clinics for Sept. 25-30

COVID-19 Free Community Testing Events scheduled:
Monday, September 25, 2023
Georgetown
Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics
Operating from 8a-5p
Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.
LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet
4310 US-17
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Georgetown
Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics
Operating from 8 am
Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.
LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet
4310 US-17
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Chesterfield
Sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation-Pageland First Baptist Church
Operating from 8:30a-1p
No referral needed. Please call 877-529-4339 for an appointment. Team will be on lunch from 11:30a-12:30p.
Pageland First Baptist Church
203 W. Pigg St.
Pageland, SC 29728
Georgetown
Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics
Operating from 8a-5p
Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.
LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet
4310 US-17
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Georgetown
Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics
Operating from 8a-5p
Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.
LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet
4310 US-17
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Friday, September 29, 2023
Georgetown
Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics
Operating from 8a-5p
Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.
LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet
4310 US-17
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Georgetown
Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics
Operating from 8a-2:30p
Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.
LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet
4310 US-17
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
RAPID TESTS
For the week of September 25-29, self-administered rapid antigen tests are available daily at all health department locations below from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Chesterfield County Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709
Clarendon County Health Department, 110. E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102
Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526
Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532
Dillon County Health Department, 1016 Old Latta Hwy., Dillon, SC 29536
Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506
Georgetown County Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440
Hartsville Health Department, 130 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550
Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560
Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010
Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574
Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512
Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Stephens Crossroads Health Department, 107 Hwy. 57 N., Little River, SC, 29566
Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150
Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree, SC 29556
VACCINE CLINIC INFORMATION
South Carolinians aged 6 months and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator to see the locations accepting specific vaccination appointments. If you prefer to register for a DHEC-sponsored clinic, call the vaccine line at 1-866-365-8110, or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov.
Additional vaccination clinics are at the following locations:
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Sumter
Sponsored by Tandem Health
Tandem Health
370 South Pike West
Sumter, SC 29150
To make an appointment, visit https://www.tandemhealthsc.org/covid-19-vaccine/ for step-by-step instructions, or call 803-774-4500, and follow the prompts.
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Sumter
Sponsored by Tandem Health
Tandem Health
370 South Pike West
Sumter, SC 29150
To make an appointment, visit https://www.tandemhealthsc.org/covid-19-vaccine/ for step-by-step instructions, or call 803-774-4500, and follow the prompts.
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Darlington
Sponsored by Carolina Pines Medical Group
Operating for pediatrics 5-6p
Carolina Pines Medical Group
701 Medical Park Dr.
Hartsville, SC 29550
Appointments required. Call 843-339-2665 or visit cprmc.com/covid19.
Sumter
Sponsored by Tandem Health
Tandem Health
370 South Pike West
Sumter, SC 29150
To make an appointment, visit https://www.tandemhealthsc.org/covid-19-vaccine/ for step-by-step instructions, or call 803-774-4500, and follow the prompts
Friday, September 29, 2023
Darlington
Sponsored by Carolina Pines Medical Group
Operating for adults 11a-4p
Carolina Pines Medical Group
701 Medical Park Dr.
Hartsville, SC 29550
Appointments required. Call 843-339-2665 or visit cprmc.com/covid19.