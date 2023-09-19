PHOTO GALLERY: Latta v. Lamar Volleyball

The Latta Lady Vikings defeated the visiting Lamar Lady Silver Foxes 3-0 in varsity volleyball action played in Latta on Tuesday, September 12.

The scores were: game 1, Latta 25 and Lamar 10; game 2, Latta 25 and Lamar 16; and game 3, Latta 25 and Lamar 20.

Lamar’s Head Coach is Allen Hunter and the Assistant Coach is Katie Hunter.

Latta’s Head Coach is Genesis Anderson and the Assistant Coaches are S. Marsh and Amber Jordan.

Latta will host Green Sea Floyds at 6:30 p.m. today (Thursday, September 14).

Lamar will travel to Hannah-Pamplico on Thursday, September, for a 6:30 p.m. match up.

The Latta Lady Vikings won 2-0 over the Lamar Lady Silver Foxes in junior varsity volleyball action played in Latta on Tuesday, September 12.

In the first game, Latta won 25 to 17 over the visitors. In the second game, Latta won 25 to 10.

Latta will host Green Sea Floyds today (Thursday, September 14) at 5:00 p.m.

Lamar will travel to Hannah-Pamplico on Thursday, September 21, for a 5:00 p.m. match up.

Support your team.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once to bring a photo into a single screen, and then again to enlarge it.