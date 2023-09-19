DCHI Accepting Applications For Pumpkin And Sweet Potato Cooking Contest

The Dillon County Health Initiative is now accepting applications for the Second Annual Pumpkin and Sweet Potato Cooking Contest. The contest will be held in conjunction with the October 9 Pop Up Farmers Market. Contestants will be vying for bragging rights along with a $50 cash prize in each category and the golden pumpkin or golden sweet potato “trophy.” Contestants must fill out an application form and return it by September 29, 2023. So brush off your best pumpkin or sweet potato recipes. All entries will be judged by independent judges.

The October Farmers Market will also feature “Treat or Treat at the Farmers Market” and as always there will be giveaways, treats and prizes. So come on out and enjoy the market. For more information, please contact Pat Laird 843-845-2875 or Johnnie Luehrs 843-774-8551.