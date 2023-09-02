Filing Ends For Sheriff

BREAKING NEWS!

Filing just ended at noon for the special election for Sheriff. Larry Abraham, chief deputy for Major Hulon, filed today on the Democratic ticket. The final contenders are:

DEMOCRAT

Jamie Hamilton

Larry Abraham

REPUBLICAN

Garrett Byrd

There will be a Democratic Primary on Tuesday, October 17. Early voting will start October 2nd.

Since there is no Republican opponent, Garrett Byrd will advance to the general election in December where he will meet the winner of the Democratic Primary.