Funeral Services To Be Held For Sheriff Pernell On Sunday

By Betsy Finklea

Sheriff Douglas Pernell, Dillon County’s first African-American Sheriff and Dillon County’s first African-American countywide elected official, will be laid to rest on Sunday, August 13th, according to the funeral rites from Bartell Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Florence Civic Center in Florence. The Public Viewing is on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 12:00 noon – 7:00 p.m. at Manning Baptist Church, Dillon. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon is in charge of the arrangements. The family is receiving friends at the Pernell home at 1100 Tynes Street, Dillon

Sheriff Pernell died unexpectedly on Monday sending shock through the community.

On Tuesday morning with police escort, Sheriff Pernell’s body was taken for an autopsy at Grand Strand Medical Center. He returned later Tuesday morning with numerous law enforcement and first responder vehicles escorting him from Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, Dillon City Police Department, Dillon County EMS, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Horry County Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, City of Dillon Fire Department, Latta Police Department, and Lake View Police Department (on the way to the autopsy).

The video of this can be seen on The Dillon Herald’s channel on YouTube. Several people expressed their condolences to the family. Many of these can be seen on The Dillon Herald’s page on Facebook®.