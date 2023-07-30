Host Families Sought For International Students

Make a difference in someone’s life by hosting an international student. You’ll also provide your kids the chance to learn about a new culture, practice a new language, sample new foods, and embark on a once in a life-time journey. You’ll gain a new family member as a result, and you may even go on to stay connected after the program ends.

Host families come in many kinds and sizes, including married, single, empty-nesters, same sex with or without kids, and more. Simple requirements include being at least 25 years old, offering a warm place to stay for one or two semesters, providing support, a bedroom and bed, suitable study area, three meals every day, and assistance with transportation. Students can live in rooms with other students of the same gender and are encouraged to learn about various cultures.

If interested, call Chelsey Henderson at 843-284-6417. Follow her page to learn more: https://www.facebook.com/chelseycieelc or email: chenderson.ciee@gmail.com for more information.