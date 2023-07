City Of Dillon Fall Sports Registration Underway

City Of Dillon fall sports registration will end August 13, 2023.

Registration is held at the City of Dillon Wellness Center, 1647 Commerce Drive, Dillon.

A copy of birth certificates required at registration.

FOOTBALL

Football registration fee is $35.

Tackle football for ages 11 and 12, one must be 11 on or before September 1, 2023, and cannot turn 13 on or before September 1, 2023.

Flag football for ages 7-12, one must be 7 on or before September 1, 2023, and cannot turn 13 on or before September 1, 2023.

CHEERLEADING

Cheerleading registration fee is $25, ages 7-12, must be 7 on or before September 1, 2023, and cannot turn 13 on or before September 1, 2023.

SOCCER

Soccer registration fee is $35, ages 4-15, must be 4 on or before September 1, 2023, and cannot turn 16 on or before September 1, 2023.

VOLLEYBALL

Volleyball registration fee is $35, ages 6-13, must be 6 on or before September 1, 2023, and cannot turn 14 on or before September 1, 2023. (adv.)