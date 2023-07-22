CareSouth Hosting Back-To-School Drive-Thru

CareSouth Carolina is excited to host its upcoming Back to School Drive-Thru event, aimed at supporting local students and families in preparation for the new school year. The event will take place on Saturday, July 29 beginning at 10:00 a.m. and running while supplies last at the Dillon Wellness Center located at 1647 Commerce Drive, Dillon, SC 29536.

As part of its commitment to community health and well-being, CareSouth Carolina will be giving away backpacks and school supplies to participants at no cost.

The distribution of supplies is limited to the first 300 participants.

Please note that a parent or guardian must be present, accompanied by the child, to receive the supplies. To ensure fairness and availability for all attendees, there will be a limit of one backpack and set of school supplies per child. The distribution will continue while supplies last.

“At CareSouth Carolina, we understand the importance of providing support to students and families as they prepare for the upcoming school year,” said CareSouth Carolina Chief of Community Health Joe Bittle. “We are delighted to host this Back to School Drive-Thru event and contribute to the educational success of our community. At CareSouth Carolina, our goal is to ‘enhance and improve the health and well-being of everyone.’ We are appreciative to be in the Dillon community and look forward to continuing to transform care here in our region.”

CareSouth Carolina encourages all families in the Dillon area to take advantage of this opportunity to receive essential school supplies. The Drive-Thru format ensures a convenient and safe distribution process, allowing participants to stay in their vehicles while receiving their backpacks and supplies.

Last year, CareSouth Carolina and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) opened the new 18,640-square-foot Dillon facility as part of a partnership. The facility allows CareSouth Carolina to continue to provide preventive health services in Dillon, including family planning, Sexually Transmitted Diseases/Infections, HIV, immunizations, family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women’s services, substance abuse prevention program, dental, pharmacy, geriatrics, social services, behavioral health counseling, laboratory, ultrasound, x-ray, migrant services, and veteran’s choice provider.

