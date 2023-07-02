Inland Port Dillon Has Another Outstanding Month

CHARLESTON, SC — JUNE 21, 2023 — South Carolina Ports’ cargo business segments had a strong May, with inland ports, vehicles and cruise passengers trending up.

SC Ports handled 20,026 vehicles for global automakers at Columbus Street Terminal in May, up 14% year-over-year.

SC Ports’ two rail-served inland ports, which swiftly move cargo via rail between the Port of Charleston and inland markets, continued to see strong volumes.



Inland Port Dillon had another record-breaking month, handling 4,415 rail moves in May, which is an impressive 138% jump from last year. Inland Port Greer also had a strong month handling 14,931 rail moves, up 4% year-over-year.Union Pier Terminal saw nearly 26,000 cruise passengers come through, which is an 8% increase from last year. For the container segments, SC Ports has handled nearly 2.4 million TEUs and 1.3 million pier containers thus far in fiscal year 2023.“Our amazing SC Ports team and maritime community handle goods every day for businesses and communities throughout the state and beyond,” SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin said.SC Ports handled 198,824 TEUs and 110,834 pier containers in May. Container volumes are down about 22% year-over-year in response to a constricting economy. Imports are down as people spend less on goods, while exports continue to trend up, with a 4% increase year-over-year.“Though the landscape has shifted since the pandemic-induced import boom, we remain competitive as a well-run port in the thriving Southeast market,” Melvin said. “As an owner-operator port, we are customer-focused and efficiently run. We have cargo capacity, a strong infrastructure network, available land for import distribution centers, and the deepest harbor on the East Coast to keep freight moving.”

About South Carolina

Ports Authority

South Carolina Ports owns and operates marine terminals at the Port of Charleston and two rail-served inland ports in Greer and Dillon. As the 8th largest U.S. container port, SC Ports connects port-dependent businesses throughout the Southeast and beyond to global markets. SC Ports proactively invests in infrastructure ahead of demand to provide reliable service, efficient operations, cargo capacity, an expansive rail network and the deepest harbor on the East Coast at 52 feet. SC Ports is a vital economic engine for South Carolina, with port operations supporting 1 in 10 jobs statewide. Learn more: scspa.com.