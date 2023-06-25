Deadline To Register Pit Bulls In The City Of Dillon Is June 30th

Attention:

Pit Bull Dog

Owners

THE DEADLINE TO RENEW REGISTRATION OF PIT BULL DOGS WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF DILLON IS JUNE 30, 2023

The City of Dillon Mayor and Council passed an ordinance on May 12, 2008 relating to Pit Bull Dogs presumed dangerous.

Section I. Section 6-5-5 (Pit Bull Dog Presumed Dangerous)

There shall be an irrefutable presumption that any dog that is pit bull is a dangerous dog and is therefore subject to the requirements of this ordinance.

Pit bull dog means and includes any of the

following dogs:

(a) The Staffordshire Bull Terrier breed of dogs.

(b) The American Staffordshire Bull Terrier

breed of dogs.

(c) The American Pit Bull Terrier breed of dogs.

(d) Dogs that have the appearance and

characteristics of being predominately

of the breed of dogs known as

Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Pit

Bull Terrier, or American Staffordshire

Terrier

Section 6-5-6 (Pit Bull Dog Must Be Registered

It shall be unlawful for any person to own or have in their possession any pit bull dog within the city limits of Dillon which does not have a current registration tag from the City of Dillon Police Department. It shall be the duty of any person within the city limits of Dillon owning or having in his possession, any pit bull dog, to immediately register their dog with the City of Dillon Police Department.

Section 6-5-7 (Registration Fee)

The owner shall pay a registration fee of $5.00 for a metal tag per each dog. This metal tag shall at all times be kept fastened to the collar of the pit bull dog and shall display the serial number and the year of registration. Each registration tag shall expire on June 30 of each year.

Section 6-5-9

PIT BULL DOGS PROHIBITED ON THE STREETS, PUBLIC RIGHTS-OF-WAY, PUBLIC PLACES OF THE CITY OR ON THE PREMISES OF ANOTHER; EXCEPTIONS.

It shall be prohibited and unlawful for any person within the city limits of Dillon to have in his possession any pit bull dog on the streets, public rights-of-way, public places of the city or on the premises of another, at any time, whether wearing a collar and registration tag or not; unless the pit bull dog is on a leash and is under immediate control of a competent person and is obedient to to that person’s commands.

Any person violating provision of this chapter shall be deemed guilty of an offense and shall be subject to a fine of up to five hundred dollars ($500.00) or imprisonment for not more than thirty (30) days upon conviction. Each day of violation shall be considered a separate offense. Punishment for violation shall be considered a separate offense.

Questions relating to this ordinance may be directed to Benny Genwright, Code Enforcement Director, 843-774-0040, ext. 1012.