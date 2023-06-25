City Of Dillon Reminds Public Of Fireworks Hours

FIREWORKS HOURS

(A) Any person may use, fire, shoot and/or discharge fireworks within Residential Zoning Districts of the city limits after the hour of 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. on any day of the week, Monday through Sunday of each year, provided that the acts do not create a danger to public safety and/or result in a nuisance so as to be detrimental to the life or health of any individual or citizen of the city.

(B) It shall be unlawful for any person to use, fire, shoot and/or discharge fireworks within the Residential Zoning Districts of the city limits between the hours after 10:00 p.m. on any day of the week through 8:00 a.m. on the following day, with the exception of the following holidays:

(1) New Year’s Eve, Christmas Eve and Independence Day Eve.

(a) Any person may use, fire, shoot and/or discharge fireworks within Residential Zoning Districts on the eve of New Year’s Day, Christmas Day and Independence Day of each year beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 a.m. the following day.

(b) It shall be prohibited and unlawful for any person to use, fire, shoot and/or discharge fireworks between the early morning hours after 2:00 a.m. through 8:00 a.m. within Residential Zoning Districts on New Year’s Day, Christmas Day and/or Independence Day.

(2) New Year’s Day, Christmas Day and Independence Day.

(a) Any person may use, fire, shoot and/or discharge fireworks on New Year’s Day, Christmas Day and Independence Day of each year beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 a.m. the following day.

(b) It shall be prohibited and unlawful for any person to use, fire, shoot and/or discharge fireworks between the early morning hours after 2:00 a.m. through 8:00 a.m. the following morning after New Year’s Day, Christmas Day and/or Independence Day within Residential Zoning Districts.

(3) Memorial Day, Labor Day, General Election Day, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving Day.

(a) Any person may use, fire, shoot and/or discharge fireworks on the day of Memorial Day, Labor Day, General Election Day, Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day of each year beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 a.m. the following day.

(b) It shall be prohibited and unlawful for any person to use, fire, shoot and/or discharge fireworks between the early morning hours after 2:00 a.m. through 8:00 a.m. on the following morning after Memorial Day, Labor Day, General Election Day, Veterans Day and/or Thanksgiving Day.

