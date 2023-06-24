QuikTrip Opens New Remote Travel Center In Dillon

DILLON, S.C. (June 19, 2023)-QuikTrip (QT), one of the nation’s leading convenience and gasoline retailers, announced the opening of a new remote Travel Center in Dillon, South Carolina. QT continues to expand across the country following its recent opening of its 1,000th store in Converse, Texas.

The first customers were greeted on the opening day of business, June 15, at 1700 Hwy 34 W., Dillon, South Carolina 29536. The Travel Center features a larger designed lot and a more spacious store than a traditional QT. The Travel Center has room to service 20 cars for gas and five diesel bays for trucks.

“We are excited to introduce our QuikTrip Remote Travel Center in Dillon. We look forward to introducing our unique QuikTrip brand and culture to our new community,” said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s Corporate Communications Manager. “The Travel Center allows us to not only create meaningful connections with our new local customers in Dillon, but also serve travelers in this busy part of the country.”

QT’s remote Travel Center model was created specifically for highly traveled areas of the country that are also within a reasonable proximity to a QT Distribution Center for access to fresh food.

For decades people have looked to QT for an on-the-go snack or sandwich. The company offers a full- service kitchen with fresh, made-to-order snackles, as well as fresh food delivered daily through its bakeries and commissaries.

Dillon customers can enjoy the full line of QT snackles, including freshly-brewed coffee and fresh-brewed QTea®, as well as its complete menu of grab-and-go items like fresh donuts, salads, wraps, QT’s signature pizza by the slice and roller grill items. The Dillon Travel Center also features an expanded QT Kitchens location, offering fresh, made-to-order food, premium specialty drinks and tasty frozen treats.

QT Kitchens customer favorites include warm, soft pretzels, X-large pizzas, custom breakfast tacos, hardwood smoked BBQ sandwiches, cold brew coffee and frozen treats like QT’s QuikShake®.

Since its inception in 1958, QT has become widely known for taking great care of its employees, earning national recognition, creating and nurturing career employees and offering superior employee benefits.

QT offers tuition reimbursement, medical insurance, 401K and advancement opportunities.

QT is also known for its impact on the communities it serves – with each store generating on average $1.3 million in annual local and state taxes. The company donates 5% of its annual net profits to charitable organizations.

Among the organizations QT supports are United Way, Safe Place, local food banks, schools and Folds of Honor, a non-profit whose mission is to provide educational scholarships to the military and first responder families of those who have been killed or disabled while on active duty.

QT is now in its 65th year in business and employs over 28,000 people across 17 states. Planning is underway for future locations across the country.About QuikTrip

QuikTrip Corporation is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with 1,000 stores in 17 states.

QuikTrip gives back to the communities it serves, donating five percent of net profits to charitable organizations in those communities.

With more than 28,000 employees, QuikTrip has consistently been ranked as one of the top convenience store marketers in product quality and friendly service.

To find out more about QuikTrip, visit www.quiktrip.com.