Proposed Millage Increase And Fee Increases Discussed At Dillon City Budget Workshops

The Dillon City Council has been hard at work on the 2023-2024 budget. They have had three workshops where they have discussed the budgets. This is based on the minutes of each of those meetings.

City of Dillon

Budget Workshop

May 15, 2023

The May 15, 2023 Budget Workshop of the City Council was held at the City-Council Complex located at 401 W. Main Street, Dillon, SC. Notices of this Budget Workshop of the City Council was provided to the media and individuals requesting a copy of the agenda informing them of the date, location, and time of the meeting.

Councilmembers in attendance were: Mayor Tally McColl, Mayor Pro-Tem Timothy Cousar, Councilmember Dr. Phil Wallace, Councilmember Jay David, Councilmember James Washington, Councilmember Johnny Eller, and Councilmember Douglas Jackson.

I. Call to Order— Mayor McColl called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Everyone stood for the Pledge of Allegiance. Dr. Wallace also gave the invocation.

II. Approval of Agenda

Dr. Wallace made a motion to approve the agenda but add an Executive Session to discuss a legal matter. Councilmember David seconded and the motion passed unanimously.

III. Budget for 2023-2024

City Manager Glen Wagner began his report saying different agencies in the cities, counties and the state are trying to recruit and maintain police officers. The state with highway patrol, public safety officers, and correctional officers are sliding their pay scale extremely high. The city just lost a police officer that has had 14 years of experience and most of it has been with Dillon City . Certified officers with no experience with the Highway Patrol are making around $59,000. Wagner continued saying he doesn’t expect us to compete with the state. He gave them all a comparison of starting salaries for police for surrounding counties. Wagner said Mullins has eliminated two full-time positions and increased their starting pay to $41,000. They haven’t hired anyone yet with the new salaries. Wagner said this is a difficult time to find police officers because of the environment and trying to keep what you have because they have opportunities to go with the state. He said they probably have three officers who have applied with the state and are looking for other opportunities. He said the city can’t match the state, but they need to do something to show that they care. Wagner asked for a $4000 per year bump, and it will cost the city around $130,000. Wagner said he thinks it would be a good investment. The double- edged sword is the other employees will want to know where their raise is. Wagner said they haven’t given an across the board raise in years. They gave $1200 in 2021 because they started charging employees for insurance. If the city gave everyone $1000, that is basically 50 cents per hour, and it will cost another $40,000.

Councilmember Eller said they talked about the Charleston County incident this past weekend, it puts into perspective what police go through. He said $4000 or $5000 per year isn’t going to get it.

Eller said they got that $10M infrastructure grant from the state. They had $500,000 for the water meters. They need to get around $50,000 from that fund to give more to the police.

Dr. Wallace said maybe we can get them to sign a contract, but Chief Lane said the state put in place that you can’t go into contract with the police. The city can put incentives in place where they periodically give officers money. Chief Lane said his only concern is if you do that you are not increasing the salary. Councilmember Eller said that is crucial to try to keep these law enforcement officers and to keep these people with a lot of experience. Eller said they have to make sure that they are taking care of the citizens. Councilmember Eller said he doesn’t want to hurt the overtime, but if you increase the salary will you bring it down. Mayor McColl said if they can afford the $4000 now then he thinks that’s a great start and the city would be better off than they were before.

Dr. Wallace asked how much of the city’s budget depends on the millage. Wagner said a small amount. He asked where the money would come from for the additional employees.

Wagner said he would work it in the budget. They have to budget to replace that money.

Dr. Wallace asked what are the budgeted salaries. Wagner said he didn’t have it in front of him.

Finance Director Janet Bethea said it’s over $1M for the police department, but that doesn’t include FICA, retirement or any of that.

Dr. Wallace said you are talking about a 17% increase.

Councilmember Eller asked does the city offer the same thing that Marion and Mullins offer?

Wagner said yes, they are getting creative. He said he feels certain that they are the only agency in our area that offers holiday pay.

IV. Executive Session

Mayor Pro Tem Cousar made a motion to go into Executive session. Dr. Wallace seconded, and the motion passed 7-0. After discussion, and no action taken, Dr. Wallace made a motion to go out of Executive Session. Mayor Pro-Tem Cousar seconded. and the motion passed unanimously.

V. Adjourn

With no further business to discuss, Councilmember David made a motion to adjourn. The motion passed 7-0. The meeting adjourned at 7:42 p.m.

City of Dillon

Budget Workshop

May 22, 2023

The May 22, 2023 Budget Workshop of the City Council was held at the City-Council Complex located at 401 W. Main Street, Dillon, SC. Notices of this Budget Workshop of the City Council was provided to the media and individuals requesting a copy of the agenda informing them of the date, location, and time of the meeting.

Councilmembers in attendance were Mayor Tally McColl, Mayor Pro-Tem Timothy Cousar, Councilmember Dr. Phil Wallace, Councilmember Jay David, Councilmember James Washington, Councilmember Johnny Eller, and Councilmember Douglas Jackson

I. Call to Order—Mayor McColl called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Everyone stood for the Pledge of Allegiance. Dr. Wallace also gave the invocation.

II. Approval of Agenda—Councilmember Eller made a motion to approve the agenda but add Citizens Report after the General Fund discussion. Councilmember Cousar seconded and the motion passed unanimously.

III. Budget for 2023-2024

City Manager Glen Wager said everyone has a copy of the proposed budget with the $5,000 increase for the police department. This is a balanced budget.

The budget includes a 3% increase in sanitation rates and a 3-mil tax increase.

The budget also includes $438,000 in capital purchases. This is for the purchase of a police vehicle ($55,000) and police department new equipment ($25,000).

The city needs a pick-up truck in the street department ($45,000), a knuckle boom loader ($225,000), a truck for the recreation department ($36,000), Gator for recreation ($14,000), a mower for recreation ($18,000) and field maintenance machine for recreation ($20,000).

The $438,000 to be used is from depreciation account.

Councilmember Eller asked, didn’t we just buy a knuckle boom loader? Street Superintendent Burt Rogers responded what we have is a 03, 09, and 16. The other two the department flip flops on depending on which one is running. Councilmember David asked which one are is being replaced. Rogers said the 09 is in better shape than the 03. Rogers said their trucks are like 16/17 years old. They are trying to add a reliable truck to the fleet. Councilmember Eller asked if they could buy the recreation stuff with the hospitality money? He said we have talked about the police officer salaries. Wagner is proposing $5000, and Eller just feels like the city should give them an additional $2000 to make it a $7000 increase—all I’m asking is $55,000.

Wagner said the recreation items are a one-time cost. The salary is not a one-time cost; it is an ongoing cost.

Councilmember Eller said he understood but he wanted the city to be competitive and that they aren’t right now. He said three or four of the city’s officers are inquiring about the state police. He said he is hearing that other officers are inquiring as well. If we can’t find $55,000 to get us up to $38,000 other municipalities are paying $40,000, I’m afraid they will go to them, Eller said.

Wagner said he has no issue if that’s what you want to do.

Councilmember Eller said he was trying to get the city to where we are competitive.

Wagner asked if council is okay with the 5% on the millage instead of the 3%.

Mayor McColl said every time we help on this side we are taxing the other side.

Councilmember Eller said we have to protect the citizens.

This year it’s a different ballgame, Eller said. We are talking about the sergeants that are inquiring about leaving. I’m thinking about the citizens and the Chief is doing everything he can. We need to try to keep what we have.

Mayor Pro-Tem Cousar asked Chief Lane if the city gave them that kind of money do you think the other officers would come back?

Chief Lane said most of the ones who left got out of the profession or didn’t live in this county. I have one who went to Highway Patrol, and we can’t even compete with that. Chief Lane said he would like to think so, but he didn’t know.

Councilmember Eller asked if they could use the ARP (American Rescue Plan) money as a bargaining tool as a bonus.

Councilmember David said if he felt like it was keeping officers, he would understand. David said he just didn’t want to have an unnecessary burden on the taxpayers for something the city can’t control. A year and a half ago they increased it to $3000 and now you are talking about increasing it $7000 more.

Mayor McColl asked Lane if he thought that if they had done this four weeks ago would he still have those officers? Chief Lane responded possibly.

Councilmember David said he thought the ultimate goal was to equal what the county pays, what are we chasing now? I’m confused on what we are trying to gain.

I’m concerned about keeping them and concerned about it being on the back of the taxpayers, David said.

Mayor McColl said if we do such a big increase in salaries, it would be hard to come back next year.

Councilman David said if we don’t do it in a responsible manner, we are going to shoot ourselves in the foot.

Councilmember David asked Chief Lane what does he think?

Chief Lane said he doesn’t know what to expect at this point. Every agency in the Pee Dee is looking for officers.

Councilmember David said raising taxes doesn’t solve our problem and if it’s not going to keep officers, then he has a problem with it.

Wagner said he’s going to add 6-mils instead of 3-mils in the budget. They final reading will be the last week in June. Wagner said if he can come with another alternative he will.

He continued saying nobody wants taxes increased but if the council is going to increase them, they will want to know why.

Dr. Wallace said they need to look at a patrolman dedicated to Commerce Drive and by the hotels. That portion is important to their revenue stream, and they need to protect that area. Dr. Wallace said they need someone out there all of the time, and he thinks they can cut out some of that drug activity over there. Councilmember David asked Chief Lane how does he feel about the increases as far as the longevity of the officers.

Chief Lane said they need to retain the officers who have been here and just not the new recruits. The starting pay is what everybody looks at.

Councilmember Eller said when you have a police sergeant and two investigators leaving it concerns him.

Councilmember David asked if an across the board $7000 for the police department would suffice.

Chief Lane said they are just really trying to keep what they have and be competitive.

Councilmember David said he just wants to be fair.

Councilmember Eller said he wants to think about the $1200 pay increase and look at the people who work in the service department for Burt Rogers because those are the lowest paid people. They are making about $14 per hour. Eller asked if they can give those people at least a $2000 raise.

IV. Citizens Report

Songia Wynn said would you want that job for that kind of money? No. It’s a tough job. It’s a dangerous job. The problem is they have to live in it. You can barely go to the store anymore without anything happening. Think about the people who have to go to these incidents. These are the things that we are thinking about. It’s pathetic, it really is, she said. What about these officers’ lives?

Dr. Wallace said if they pay them $100,000 year, they still have to do that job.

Angie (Note: Only identified in the minutes by first name) asked what is your incentive to do your job. Dr. Wallace said your health.

Sanitation is important as well as police officers. They don’t pick up trash anymore, they overlook it, she said. It’s sad that you don’t have enough sanitation workers, and McDonald’s is paying people $15 per hour.

I’m paying a service to pick up trash when sanitation come to mow because they mow right over the trash because they don’t care, she said. Dr. Wallace said people need to care. Angie said sanitation people aren’t picking up trash. Sanitation people need raises as well.

Dr. Wallace said as a business owner you cannot buy loyalty.

Angie said loyalty comes out of respect.

Dr. Wallace said exactly right I have to gain respect.

V. Adjourn

With no further business to discuss, Dr. Wallace made a motion to adjourn, seconded by Mayor Pro-Tem Cousar. The motion passed 7-0. The meeting adjourned at 7:49 p.m.

City of Dillon

Budget Workshop

May 30, 2023

The May 30, 2023 Budget Workshop of the City Council was held at the City-Council Complex located at 401 W. Main Street, Dillon, SC. Notices of this Budget Workshop of the City Council was provided to the media and individuals requesting a copy of the agenda informing them of the date, location, and time of the meeting.

Councilmembers in attendance were: Mayor Tally McColl, Mayor Pro-Tem Timothy Cousar, Councilmember Dr. Phil Wallace, Councilmember Jay David, Councilmember James Washington, Councilmember Johnny Eller, and Councilmember Douglas Jackson.

I. Call to Order-Mayor McColl called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Everyone stood for the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor McColl gave the invocation.

II. Approval of Agenda

Dr. Wallace made a motion to approve the agenda. Councilmember Cousar seconded and the motion passed unanimously.

III. Budget for 2023-2024

City Manager Glen Wagner began his report by saying at the last budget meeting on Monday, May 22, he proposed $5,000 in budget for the police department, and he was asked to take it up to $7,000. He broke down the costs and how to get those costs in his letter to council. He continued saying he sat down over the weekend and again today and that they can do the same thing with these increases, but reducing the millage increase from 6% to 3%. He said they will be moving the funding from one source to another source but still using those two sources as the main funding. Dr. Wallace said inflation is at 5%, and he didn’t see a sign that will change. It’s a little worrisome, he said, because it puts us at almost a $400,000 shortfall even with the increase on going up on the sanitation. The cost on a $90,000 house at 93 mils would be 16.20 and the additional cost on a $350,000 house will be a $38 increase.

Councilmember David said but sanitation would be doubled, and they will bring in about the same amount of money on mils. Wagner said it will be about $5 a month more for the additional sanitation including the increase and proposed 3% or 5% increase in water and sewer.

Councilmember Eller said the reason he proposed the millage increase is that he is thinking about the older people on a fixed income.

The property tax wouldn’t hit the older people, but if you put it on the water and sewer it will affect the older people.

Councilmember Eller said if you left the sanitation alone and left it at 6% on property tax, it is showing the older people that we care about them.

Wagner said when we bring the final reading back late in June. He needs to know do they want to do—what he’s suggesting or something different. If so, they need to schedule another meeting to discuss this. He has to advertise it 15 days prior to the public hearing. He wants to have it in the paper on June 8.

Dr. Wallace said he has heard that with the $7,000 increases for police officers and raise the trash and everyone else by only $1,200, what are we saying to them about their job? I am also concerned that our budget doesn’t suggest a $300,000 increase.

Wagner said they are looking at $7M budget so he’s concerned that they are going to be doing the same thing at a $300,000 deficit to offset that.

Dr. Wallace said he understood that Wagner has some things that he anticipates, but he is just concerned about a budget where they haven’t addressed inflation and are looking at about a 22% increase in police salary. I want to take care of them, and I don’t want them to leave but this isn’t going away. What are we going to do next year when we need to go up?

Wagner said they need to do this to keep what they have. They are in a time where they worry about next year, the next year. Everybody is having the same discussion. Dr. Wallace said we can do a $5000 increase. If at the middle of the year, we are having a good experience with those anticipated revenues ,maybe then we can look at another type of bonus that we are not locked into. I don’t know how to do that.

I just worry about us obligating this kind of money and creating an environment where other employees are asking who am I.

Chief Lane said he has five vacancies, and they just lost another police officer this week.

Wagner said they have five vacancies and those five vacancies are part of this $240,000 for salary increases. He said he doesn’t see them filling all five positions in a year’s time. I hope I’m wrong, but I just don’t see that happening If that’s the case you are looking at it in a savings standpoint. For the budget the city is in now, year to date, they have spent $950,000, so he is about $100,000 off of what they budgeted for this year.

Councilmember Jackson said the $7,000 won’t get us new officers, but it will help us keep what we have. Jackson would love to see us get $2000 for other employees. He said our citizens should look at what they pay taxes on and the services they are getting for it. If my store catches on fire, the city is coming, not the county. The county will only come if the city can’t handle it. I think we need to fund the police and keep the officers that we have.

He asked: Chief Lane, do you feel like the $7,000 will keep the officers, and Dr. Wallace asked what about the $5000?

Chief Lane said the $7,000 is already out there.

Dr. Wallace said well it wasn’t, but it was on the street before he could turn his truck on.

Councilmember Eller said it’s usually me, Dr. Wallace, Jay, and Douglas had some input.

I have no problem saying what I would like to see happen. I want to understand what everybody has to say.

Councilmember Washington said he would like to do the $5000 and go up later on.

Mayor Pro-Tem Cousar said we need protection. I want them to get paid. It is a dangerous job, and the streets aren’t getting any safer. We gave a raise last year at $3,000; every year we are trying to go up.

Sooner or later, we are going to have to start giving raises to everybody else because the other employees are going to want more money, or you’re going to have the same problem because they’ll go find another job.

Burt Rogers said if we increase 7% or 9% sanitation is already very expensive.

If you add 10% to them you are talking about $75, we give a good service, but millage rate has hardly ever increased and now is your time to do it. Inflation has gone up 14% in two years.

Councilmember Eller said come July 1, we are going to be down three more police officers and he wants the council to realize that because there is a possibility. There is one that has already told him that he is leaving July 1. If we are down three more, what are we going to do then?, Eller asked. I just want to have a discussion about it. I just feel like we can do this, and we can retain these police officers, Eller said.

It won’t affect me as much it will affect the people who own rental property.

Mayor McColl said they need to figure out if they are doing the $5,000 or $7,000. I don’t like how it’s transpired from the $5,000 to $7,000, but it’s out now.

I understand it’s terrible to interview people. We have to have police; we can’t keep losing officers. I do understand and I think they deserve it but I think we need to come to an agreement. We need to figure out what we are going to do and then figure out where the money is going to come from, McColl said.

Dr. Wallace said we are going to be in a bad place if we don’t control our budget. Go to 6 mils, but still do the sanitation increase to compensate for inflation

Dr. Wallace said we might have another option if we do that and are having a good experience at the end of the year, they can give a $1,000 to other people $1,000 who didn’t get the raise. Everyone except the police. We can do 6 mils, and 9% sanitation increase.

Mayor McColl said when we come out of here, we need to all be together.

Wagner said tax increases are tough but we don’t hear people complain about that.

Wagner said they hear people when they come to the window to pay their sanitation bills. Sanitation funds a lot for us. It has kept the millage rate down.

Wagner said he just wants to be sure that he doesn’t get a phone call or text tonight from someone wanting to do something different.

Councilmember Eller said I just want to make sure of what we are proposing, 6-mil property tax and 9% increase on sanitation. The basic sanitation and sewer now are $56.22 with no consumption, but if one uses 5000 gallons so now you are talking about $92 per month depending on usage.

Councilmember Washington said whenever a police officer puts on that badge, they shouldn’t be looking to get a lot of money, they should expect a fair living. People at Harbor Freight making $16 or $20 an hour, it’s not about how much money, it’s about if they like the job or not. The $7000 raise is not going to make them stay on that job. Wagner said a non-certified police officer’s starting pay is $31,000 and if this goes up, on July 1st that same person will be paid $38,000, and I think that will recruit some people. Councilmember Jackson said other areas are paying more than we are. He then asked if Chief Lane does exit interviews. Wagner said over the past few years people have left for more money and some have left the profession all together. Councilmember Jackson said the $5 daily usage fee should go to $10 at the Wellness Center. They may not act up if they have to pay $10. That’s the only thing that we haven’t increased in 10 years.

Water and Sewer

In the budget, Wagner said they had a 3% increase, but after talking with engineers today after the rate study they are suggesting a 5% increase to offset the loan that the city got for Hillside Drive; they didn’t qualify for a grant. I’ll provide that study for you later. Wagner said he has spoken with Water Superintendent Hardy Jackson and they are looking at a tool body truck for $60,000 and an all-terrain vehicle for $20,000. We are looking at $80,000 for capital purchases, and this includes the $1200 raise for everybody. Dr. Wallace said I have no problem with the 5 percent so that we can keep up with inflation so we don’t start losing money. Wagner said Monday at the regular council meeting, there will be an ordinance for sanitation fee and water and wastewater. They will do the millage at the end of June because that will be a part of the budget. Councilmember Eller asked if the new trucks that they are buying are take-home trucks. Burt said yes if he gives it to an on-call person.

IV. Adjourn

With no further business to discuss, Councilmember Jackson made a motion to adjourn. Mayor Pro-Tem Cousar seconded, and the motion passed 7-0. The meeting adjourned at 7:59 p.m.