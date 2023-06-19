PHOTO GALLERY: A Look Back At Past Dillon County

Here is a collection of old photos of various Dillon County locations, people, etc. at different points in history. Due to the fact that these photos come from various sources and private parties, they are not available for purchase, reprints, e-mailing, etc. Enjoy the photos!
PHOTO GALLERY
Lake View-Carriage
Lake View Grocery and Market
Lake View Grocery and Market
Old Lake View High School
Lake View Home
Old Vidalia School
Main Street Dillon, 1934
Methodist Church
Page’s Mill
Page’s Mill
Old Vidalia School
Main Street Dillon, 934
Methodist Church
Old West Elementary School
Page’s Mill School
Rose Garden Club Hat Meeting
Price Court Inn
Railroad Station
Rippetoe Canvas
Royal Cafe
The Dillon Delegation when the act creating Dillon County was signed
Sam Schafer’s Store
Dillon Football
See The Man Fly ad
The James W. Dillon House
Signing of the Act creating Dillon County
Dillon Train Station
Six members of the Jackson family
East Elementary
Stafford’s Bridge summer fun
Dothan Church
Union School
ACE HI COLA
Downtown Lake View
First Jail
West Elementary Third Grade
ALAN SCHAFER
Dunbar Library (Dillon)
1933 Girls Basketball Players
1952 GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPS
Inside of Hobeika’s grocery
Dillon County Fire Department
Dillon County Fire Department
Hensley Hayes in back of courthouse
Lake View Theatre
Harllee
DHS Football
ACACIA BLUE LODGE #69
BEAR SWAMP BAPTIST CHURCH
Wheeler Hotel
Evans Pharmacy ad
First Aeroplane
Larkin Britt and Friends
Bish McCall Filling Station
Latta UMC
Bish McCall Filling Station
Latta Workshop
Barbershop
Lewton Capers Braddy Family
CHIEF HARVEY BETHEA escorts the Henry Fords
Little Rock 1934
Cotton Buyers
Little Rock Baptist Church
Crowds Gathered at the ACL
McIntyre’s Drug Store 1950s
Chief Justices at the Dillon County courthouse
Karen Moffatt
Courtroom
Ribbon cutting on newly renovated courthouse
Courthouse singers
Supreme Court session at Dillon County courthouse
Donald Frazier and James Lockemy
Courthouse cake
HOSPICAL CORE CLASS 1939
Gayle Myers and Doug Blizzard
Brownie Scouts
Trico
Trico
Georgia Cottingham
Selma Hosiery
Lavinia Cox, Miss South Carolina, of Latta, SC
Burlington Carpet
HERALD MULTIFORMS
Piano Lessons at Maple[/caption]
Coach Bill Pate
Mayor Howard Cutler in the 1993 Christmas Parade
1990 Methodist luncheon
Old St. Eugene
Etudier Club
Oak Grove High School
Julia McLaurin and Gov. Dick Riley
SAM SCHAFER’S STORE 1934
DILLON LITERARY CLUB
Rose Garden Club Members
Ruby Carter
Dixiana Group
Maple AG SHOP
Maple Lunchroom
S&M Cafe 1942
Little Miss Queen of Hearts
Bill’s Korner
Bill Coward
Dillon City Council
Miss Dillon 1966
DHS BAND TRAVELING COMPANIONS
SQUARE DANCE OF DILLON COUNTY
BELK’S
Strom Thurmond and Sylvia Griffin
CLICKABLE PHOTO GALLERY
(FOR DESKTOP COMPUTER/LAPTOPS)
Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.
-
-
Lake View-Carriage
-
-
Lake View Grocery and Market
-
-
Lake View Grocery and Market
-
-
Old Lake View High School
-
-
Lake View Home
-
-
Page’s Mill
-
-
Old Vidalia School
-
-
Main Street Dillon, 934
-
-
Methodist Church
-
-
Old West Elementary School
-
-
Page’s Mill School
-
-
Rose Garden Club Hat Meeting
-
-
Price Court Inn
-
-
Railroad Station
-
-
Rippetoe Canvas
-
-
Royal Cafe
-
-
The Dillon Delegation when the act creating Dillon County was signed
-
-
Sam Schafer’s Store
-
-
Dillon Football
-
-
See The Man Fly ad
-
-
The James W. Dillon House
-
-
Signing of the Act creating Dillon County
-
-
Dillon Train Station
-
-
Six members of the Jackson family
-
-
East Elementary
-
-
Stafford’s Bridge summer fun
-
-
Dothan Church
-
-
Union School
-
-
ACE HI COLA
-
-
Downtown Lake View
-
-
First Jail
-
-
West Elementary Third Grade
-
-
ALAN SCHAFER
-
-
Dunbar Library (Dillon)
-
-
1933 Girls Basketball Players
-
-
1952 GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPS
-
-
Fourth Grade: 1937-1938
-
-
1940 Baseball Team
-
-
BANK OF DILLON AD
-
-
Inside of Hobeika’s grocery
-
-
Dillon County Fire Department
-
-
Dillon County Fire Department
-
-
Hensley Hayes in back of courthouse
-
-
Lake View Theatre
-
-
DHS Football
-
-
ACACIA BLUE LODGE #69
-
-
BEAR SWAMP BAPTIST CHURCH
-
-
Harllee
-
-
Evans Pharmacy ad
-
-
First Aeroplane
-
-
Larkin Britt and Friends
-
-
Wheeler Hotel
-
-
Bish McCall Filling Station
-
-
Latta UMC
-
-
Bish McCall Filling Station
-
-
Latta Workshop
-
-
Barbershop
-
-
Lewton Capers Braddy Family
-
-
CHIEF HARVEY BETHEA escorts the Henry Fords
-
-
Little Rock 1934
-
-
Cotton Buyers
-
-
Little Rock Baptist Church
-
-
Crowds Gathered at the ACL