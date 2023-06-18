Harold Wilson, Jr. Scholarships Awarded

The 2023 Harold Wilson, Jr. Scholarships were presented to three deserving students recently on behalf of the Dillon County Alumni Association.

Applicants had to play basketball during their high school years plus maintain a 3.0 grade point average and complete a one-page essay as part of the application.

Pictured are Dr. Michael McRae, Michelle Keyes-Gibbons, Garret Vaught (Lake View High School), Shakinah Murphy (Dillon High School), Kanire Locklear (Dillon High School), and Mike McRae, Sr.(Photo by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)