THE DILLON County Junior Charity League would like to congratulate the following seniors for earning a $2500 scholarship to the college of their choice for their amazing contributions and dedications to their schools and communities. The winners are: Eli Bethea-Dillon Christian School (left); Joy Benjamin-Lake View High School (middle); and Mattie McIntyre-Dillon High School (right). (Contributed Photos)
Dillon County Junior Charity League Names Scholarship Recipients
by•
THE DILLON County Junior Charity League would like to congratulate the following seniors for earning a $2500 scholarship to the college of their choice for their amazing contributions and dedications to their schools and communities. The winners are: Eli Bethea-Dillon Christian School (left); Joy Benjamin-Lake View High School (middle); and Mattie McIntyre-Dillon High School (right). (Contributed Photos)