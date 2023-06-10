Michael Jason Blunt Facing Murder And Multiple Other Charges

Michael Jason Blunt, age 25, has been arrested on two counts of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime in reference to an incident that occurred in the City of Dillon on May 25th.



At the scene of Blunt’s arrest, City of Dillon Police Officers and a SLED agent recovered numerous weapons.

The suspect, Blunt, was out on bond in North Carolina at the time of this incident for Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Discharging a Weapon into a Dwelling/Moving Vehicle and Felony Conspiracy.

Blunt pled guilty in October of 2019 for two warrants issued in 2017 for Attempted Murder by the City of Dillon Police Department.

The Dillon Police Department would like to thank SLED and the Dillon County Sheriff’s office for their assistance on this case.

UPDATE:

Michael Jason Blunt, age 25, has been charged on two counts of Murder, one count of Attempted Murder, Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by a convicted Felon and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime in reference to an incident that occurred in the City of Dillon on April 28th at Dillon Manor Apartments.

Blunt is currently in jail for an incident on May 25th where he was charged with two counts of Attempted Murder.