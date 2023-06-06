Man Charged With Two Counts of Murder

BREAKING NEWS!

Michael Jason Blunt, age 25, has been charged on two counts of Murder, one count of Attempted Murder, Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by a convicted Felon and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime in reference to an incident that occurred in the City of Dillon on April 28th at Dillon Manor Apartments.

Blunt is currently in jail for an incident on May 25th where he was charged with two counts of Attempted Murder.