Several Allied Health Students Recognized At Pinning Ceremony

Northeastern Technical College (NETC) recognized 82 dedicated students at a special allied health pinning for successfully completing courses in Nurse Assisting and Phlebotomy. The event, held at the college’s auditorium, highlighted the students’ commitment to a continued journey in healthcare and becoming skilled professionals in their respective fields.

Pinning ceremonies are a time-honored tradition in healthcare, serving as a symbolic gesture to welcome and acknowledge students as they transition through their educational journey. It was a special occasion filled with pride, joy, and anticipation for the students and their families.

The following students were recognized for course completion in Nurse Assisting: Linda Bethea, Shontrina Blakeney, Aneisha Bloomfield, Infinity Burns, Mary-Kate Chavis, Maya Cochran, Brittany Covington, Shonte Covington, Tyasia Davis, Fantajah Depeyster, Kara Graham, McKenzie Grant, Jamaria Hodges, Evan Hunsucker, Virginia Hunsucker, Patricia Jackson, Madison Jacobs, Jayla Jenkins, Alana Jones, Jalisa McLean, Tyvianna McLeod, Jonathan Miller, Kristi Miller, Kaylee Moore, Elizabeth Morgan, Lanajia Page, Steven Page, Hailey Quick, Samantha Ricketts, Ava Rogers, Lora Smith, Sydney Spears, Hannah Stamey, Destiney Sweatt, Alexis Tyndall, Nikki Weatherford, and Adrienne Wilson. The following students were recognized for course completion in Phlebotomy: Sydney Amerson, Ashlon Baker, Whitney Belcher, Linda Bethea, Crystal Blackmon, Kayah Bostic, Shanequa Campbell, Tyasia Davis, Shaquita Dickerson, N’diya-Monai Douglas, Sheika Drayton, Jasmine Funderburk, Krislyn Gardner, Sharion Genwright, Geneva Graham, Quenshena Green, Natasha Harrison, Lindsay Hester, Jamaria Hodges, Tariqa Hughes, Evan Hunsucker, Virginia Hunsucker, Jaleisha Johnson, Raven Jones, Duaa Khattab, Latecia McKay, Savannah McManus, Kendra McNeely, Shannon McNeil, Virginia McRae, Alisha Melton, Kala Oliver, Hailey Quick, Shyenia Robertson, Kaila Robinson, Crystal Rogers, Haley Scanlan, Avia Simmons, Niesha Strong, Kim Taylor, D’Andrea Thomas, Anna Weatherford, Daquesha Wilson, Shanitta Wilson, and Kenyatta Young.

NETC’s Nurse Assisting and Phlebotomy certificate programs are short-term comprehensive programs running 7.5 weeks or 10 weeks, equipping students with the knowledge and skills necessary to provide exceptional patient care. The courses encompassed a range of essential topics, including patient hygiene, vital signs monitoring, specimen collection techniques, medical terminology, infection control, and ethical considerations in healthcare.

Following completion of the program, students can sit for the state and national accreditation tests that provide certification for work.

“We are very proud of these students for seeking a career in the field of healthcare,” said Dr. Robert Shultz, Dean of Allied Health at NETC. “We hope that this recognition will encourage students to continue on to earn certification as certified nurse assistants and phlebotomists.”

The keynote speaker for the ceremony was CareSouth Carolina’s Director of MAT/SUD Services, Daniel Myers. Myers share his journey of working in healthcare with the students, reminding them to follow their passion.

NETC congratulates all students who participated in the pinning ceremony and wishes them continued success as they embark on their allied health journeys. The college remains committed to supporting them in their future endeavors and remains proud to have played a role in their educational and personal growth.