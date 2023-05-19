Brandon Allen Named One Of York County’s ‘Ones To Watch’

INDIAN LAND, S.C. – May 4, 2023 – Sharonview Federal Credit Union, one of the nation’s top 200 credit unions, is proud to announce that Brandon Allen, Assistant Vice-President of Business Systems and Application Development, has been selected as one of York County’s Ones to Watch for 2023.

This award recognizes outstanding professionals under the ageof 40 who work and live in York County, South Carolina.

Nominations began earlier this year, and finalists were selected based on professional achievements, community engagement, personal character and leadership qualities.

In the three years Allen has been with Sharonview, he has consistently demonstrated expertise in the credit union’s core business systems and dedication in ensuring those systems support the needs and goals of the credit union. Under his leadership in Business Systems and Application Development,

Sharonview accomplished a seamless transition to Jack Henry EASE Cloud, a migration that Jack Henry recognized when inviting Allen to speak to prospective clients at its conference.

He’s also been instrumental in the development of the high-yield savings and checking products and other dynamic and innovation solutions.

Outside of the office, Allen regularly engages with his community.

For the last three years, he’s partnered with the The Dillon Herald newspaper in his hometown of Dillon, South Carolina, to bring bicycles and other resources to underprivileged youth.

Last December, Allen delivered several bikes and scooters to children for the holidays.

Prior years of giving motivated him to make it “official,” and he’s pleased his non-profit organization,

Palmetto Impact SC, is now a designated 501(c)3. Palmetto Impact SC aims to empower and inspire children to reach their full potential by providing them with resources and opportunities for their growth and development.