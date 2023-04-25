Dillon County Musical Talent On Display In World Premier

The Masterworks Choir of Florence, SC has been performing over forty years and has performed on tour in New York and Europe. Made up of members throughout the Pee Dee region, Dillon County residents continue to be an important part of the choir. The choir specializes in classical repertoire. This spring’s concert is a Memorial dedication to Senator Hugh Leatherman. The choir will perform Mozart’s Requiem and the world premier of Terre Johnson’s Te Deum. The Te Deum was written expressly for the Masterworks Choir.

Nick Townsend, Robin Thompson, Shea Thompson, Jackson Stone, and Mike Rouse are longtime members and make up a substantial part of the tenor section. Beth Rouse sings alto

and has a lovely mezzo-soprano voice when needed. James Orr is a relative newcomer and sings bass. Beverly Hazelwood is the choir accompanist and organ soloist. Beverly will be performing an organ recital when the choir tours Ireland.

The choir is lead by Dr. Will Carswell. Dr. Carswell just celebrated his tenth anniversary as the musical director. Dr. Carswell will lead the choir on a ten-day tour of Ireland in June of this year including performances in Galway, Killarney, and Dublin.

The spring concert will be at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence, on May 14th at 5 p.m. There is no admission charge. The public are all invited to this important and historical musical event. There will be a reception in the lobby immediately following. As this is Mother’s Day, treat her to a special and memorable evening with Masterworks Choir this spring!

Pictured Left to Right: Beverly Hazelwood, Robin Thompson, Shaw Thompson, Jackson Stone, Mike Rouse, Nick Townsend, Beth Rouse, James Orr, Dr. Will Careswell