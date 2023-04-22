Mary Belton Celebrates 102nd Birthday

By Betsy Finklea

Mary Alice General Belton was celebrated at her home on Saturday, April 15th in honor of her 102nd birthday on Sunday, April 16.

A large Happy Birthday banner hung on her front porch in honor of the occasion. Pastor and First Lady Ardell Washington of St. Phillip’s United Methodist Church were in attendance as well as many others from her church and the community. All wanted to stop by and wish her well on this momentous occasion. Mrs. Belton was born in Marion on April 16, 1921. She attended the Marion County Public Schools and later moved to Washington, where she lived for many years before returning and working in the Latta Schools for many years.

She has been a very active and influential members of St. Phillip’s United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities and started a noon-day Bible study. She enjoys reading the Bible.

FORMER LATTA TOWN COUNCILMAN Trudy Drawhorn and Dillon County Councilman T.F. “Buzzy” Finklea, Jr., visit Mrs. Mary Belton on her 102nd birthday. (Photo by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)