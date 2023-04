THE DILLON COUNTY STATION TWO (LATTA) FIRE DEPARTMENT has placed a trailer beside the station to collect aluminum cans. They encourage the public to place their aluminum cans in the trailer. This not only is a great way to recycle and do something useful with the aluminum cans, it is also a good way to support the local fire department. Pictured is Chief Andy Britt with the trailer. (Photo by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)