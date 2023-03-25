Applications Being Accepted For Carolyn Bethea Cottingham Scholarship

The Carolyn Bethea Cottingham Scholarship has been created by Mrs. Cottingham’s children and grandchildren to honor her commitment and dedication to higher learning beyond high school.

She taught in the Dillon County School system for over 30 years. Mrs. Cottingham was widowed at a young age and left with 3 small children to rear. She also taught adult school at night and summer school to supplement her teacher’s salary. College education and family values were her primary focus in raising her children in the Dillon community.

Through her had work and example, her 3 children received a college degree as well as her 10 grandchildren. Mrs. Cottingham died in 2014.

This scholarship focuses on a student who has been reared by a single parent or guardian.

Character values and grades will also be considered in the election process. The guidance departments at Dillon, Latta, Lake View High Schools, and the Dillon Christian School have the scholarship applications available.

The complete form must be submitted electronically by April 15, 2023.

One scholarship in the amount of $2,500 will be payable to the recipient’s chosen college or a nonprofit technical school.