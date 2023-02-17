Grossetti Siblings Both Sign To Play At College Level

Lake View senior Mamie Grossetti inked with USC at Lancaster to continue her career in volleyball and her education at the next level. Lake View High School’s Joseph Grossetti signed with Geneva College for the next step in his football and education career on Thursday, February 16, at 9:00 a.m. at the Lake View High School Gym. Read more about them in Tuesday’s issue of The Dillon Herald.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

