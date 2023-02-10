James Robert Usher, Jr., 82, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, February 9, 2023 after a brief illness.



Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Magnolia Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Born in Bennettsville, SC, June 4, 1940, he was the son of the late James Robert Usher, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Berry Usher Crosland. He was a member of the Latta Presbyterian Church. He was an active member and past president of the Dillon Rotary Club where he had perfect attendance at every meeting since 1975, and was a Paul Harris Fellow. He was retired after 59 years of service at Herald Multiforms. He enjoyed playing golf, and was an avid coin collector. In his retirement, he enjoyed driving his canine companion, Charli around town.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Joyce B. Usher of the home; children, James Robert Usher, III of Sellers, Angela Usher Andrew (Benji) of Murrells Inlet, SC, and Michelle Baucom of Chesnee, SC; grandchildren, James Robert Usher, IV, Dylan Andrew, and Carson Andrew; great-grandchildren, Jordan Usher and Destiny Usher; sisters, Betty Usher McDaniel of Lexington, SC, Bonnie Usher Belger of Newberry, SC, and Gladys Usher Beddinger of Latta, SC; sister-in-law, Marilyn Byrd Lane (James David); special family member, Glenn Wright; special canine companion, Charli Usher.

Memorials may be made to the Rotary International, One Rotary Center, 1560 Sherman Ave., Evanston, IL 60201-3698.