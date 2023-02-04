Nicolette Bullard Is Dillon County Cloverbud Food Plot Project Winner

Congratulations to Nicolette Bullard! She is our Cloverbud winner for the Dillon County 4-H food plot project.

4-H is proud of all the hard work Nicolette put into managing her plot!

She took a soil sample before planting, added fertilizer based on soil sample recommendations, and established and maintained her plot.

Through this months-long project, Nicolette learned concepts of wildlife conservation, plant identification, and habitat management and had the opportunity to put that knowledge into real-life practice. Dillon County 4-H is so proud of Nicolette and can’t wait to see her continue her 4-H journey!

Nicolette is a second grader at Dillon Christian and is the daughter of Jerry and Connie Bullard.

Contact Dillon County 4-H agent Elizabeth Snipes for more information about 4-H: esnipe2@clemson.edu