It’s Time To Sign Up For The 4-H Poultry Project

It’s that time of year again; to sign up for the 2023 4-H Poultry Project. It may be cool now, but spring will be here before you know it, and the days will get warmer. With the current price of eggs, there is no better time to teach our youth the fun of raising and showing chickens. For the new or veteran chicken grower, this 4-H project offers youth the opportunity to learn valuable lessons in the care and maintenance of a flock in a fun and engaging atmosphere.

Raising baby chicks from day one to egg-laying age can be a rewarding experience for our 4-H youth across South Carolina. The 4-H Poultry Projects are open to all youth between the ages of five to eighteen. Each county Clemson Extension office and 4-H Program will have registration information. Contact Elizabeth Snipes, local 4-H agent, at (esnipe2@ clemson.edu) for more information.

The 4-H Pullet Chain has been one of our most popular projects, and other than feed and shelter does not require an abundance of time or expense. Registration is open through March 1, 2022. Youth can order chicks in quantities of twelve ($40) or twenty-five ($80) to raise over the summer. Chicks will arrive in early May. This year’s breeds of chicks are Golden Comet, Rhode Island Red, and Barred Rock. Each breed is a reliable layer. We encourage families to do a little research before deciding which breed will be best for their 4-H project and as their backyard flock.

Part of the Pullet Chain project requirements includes returning a portion of the birds at the end of the project for auction. If you order 12 birds, you will return 3 birds to 4-H. If you order 25 birds, you will return 5 birds to a final 4-H Pullet Chain Auction, typically held after show season.

The youth’s registration deposit is returned when 4-H participants satisfactorily complete each required part of the Pullet Chain (showmanship, record book, auction birds). Proceeds from the auction will help offset the cost of offering the project and all prizes/awards given throughout the year. All remaining pullets are the 4-H members to keep for their backyard flock. Youth will also have opportunities to exhibit their poultry knowledge or showcase their 4-H project experience by participating in various educational opportunities leading up to the final show.

Also offered this year is the 4-H Laying Flock Project. The Laying Flock Project is for the youth who already have chickens at home and are not interested in ordering chicks from 4-H this year. Participants have the same opportunities to show as those in the Pullet Chain. Participating in the Laying Flock Project costs $10 for 4-H members, and registration is open through April 24, 2022.

Youth registering for the SC 4-H Poultry Projects must also register and pay for their SC 4-H Membership at www.v2.4honline.com. The membership allows youth to participate in other 4-H projects offered for the year, including clubs, projects, and summer camps. The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, sexual orientation, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

The 4-H Poultry Project, like our other animal projects, is a rewarding experience for young people. They learn responsibility and a vast array of life skills that will help them grow into versatile, well-rounded adults. 4-H animal projects, such as the 4-H Poultry Project, encourage the process of “discovery” of knowledge and solutions and build competence and confidence.

To participate in the 4-H poultry projects, youth must complete the poultry registration online and pay the project fees. Fees depend on which poultry project youth participate in and the number of birds ordered. Forms are available through local Clemson Extension Offices or online at

https://sites.google.com/g.clemson.edu/sc4hpoultry2023/home

Contact Dillon County 4-H agent Elizabeth Snipes for more information: esnipe2@clemson.edu