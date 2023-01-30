DMS Band Members Participate In Eastern District Honor Band Clinic

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Dillon Middle School band members had the opportunity to participate in the Eastern District Honor Band Clinic which was held at Hartsville Middle School in Hartsville, SC. In order for students to be selected for this honor band, students had to play seven scales, define musical terms, sight-read, and play a solo. We were glad to have the following students to represent the DMS band program.



1. Tanashia Williams(Bass Clarinet) 1st chair

2. Shayla Downing (Contra Clarinet) 1st Chair

3. Da’Saan Stewart (Alto Saxophone) 1st Chair

4. Lyric Fairley (Tenor Saxophone) 1st Chair

5. Elliana Montogomery (Oboe) 2nd Chair

6. Ja’diah Bethea (Bassoon) 2nd Chair

7. Ta’Niya Thompson (Contra Clarinet) 2nd Chair

8. Aaryn McRae-Starr (Percussion) 3rd Chair

9. Layla Jones (Euphonium) 3rd Chair (7th Grade)

10. La’Niya Brown (Euphonium) 4th Chair

11. Ny’Eric’ Ford (Trombone) 4th Chair

12. Egla Gomez (Clarinet) 5th Chair

13. Jakendra Eagle (Trumpet) 5th Chair

14. Soniyah Wheeler (Percussion) 5th Chair

15. Ke’Ron Short (Tuba) 6th Chair

16. Eny’Cire Ford (Flute) 6th Chair

17. Jacere Odom (Trumpet) 7th Chair

18. Ka’Ziyah Palmer (Trombone) 7th Chair (7th Grade)

19. Jaylen Anderson (Flute) 8th Chair (7th Grade)

20. Jasleen Williams (Clarinet) 8th Chair

21. Ethan Britt (Trumpet) 11th Chair (7th Grade)

22. Mara Horne (Clarinet) 13th Chair

23. Tiasharee McLaughlin (Clarinet) 14th Chair

24. Zy’asia Goodson (Clarinet) 15th Chair

