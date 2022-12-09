Lunch Bunch Discusses ‘The In-Between’

The Lunch Bunch Book Club at Dillon Middle School recently met in the school library to eat lunch and to discuss the featured book, The In-Between by Rebecca K.S. Ansari. Students qualified to participate by signing up, reading the book, and passing the Read n Quiz test on the book. Lunch was provided by one of the school’s business partners. Pictured are: standing, left to right: Ms. Taylor Humphrey (library assistant), Mrs. Marcia Bethea (librarian), Antywan Dunson, Rut Paramo, Morgan Arrington, and Mr. Travis Jackson (business partner representative). Seated, left to right are: Azariah McLaughlin, Yasmin Mendoza, and Nick Berry. (Contributed Photo)