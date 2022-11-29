Bread Of Life: Prayer

By Jamont McRae, Pastor,

Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Holiness Church

701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Dillon, SC

Matthew 11:12 states “And from the days of John the Baptist until now the kingdom of heaven suffereth violence, and the violent take it by force.”

When we consider the conditions of the world today, it should motivate us to become fervent in spiritual matters. We should not be content with a lack of spiritual motivation. The troubles around us should cause us to pursue an intense relationship with the Lord. The church, at large, should be eager to be fervent in spirit by pursuing areas of prayer and things that promote spiritual desires.

In our featured text of scripture in Matthew 11:12, Jesus Christ and John the Baptist both preached the message “the kingdom of heaven is at hand”. This message would compel people in an amazing way. Multitudes would flock to hear this message of the Kingdom. Not only would they come in flocks, they would rush to hear this message in such an intense/fervent manner, as if they wanted to take the kingdom by force (like a violent person). One may ask the question, “Why would they want to do such thing?” The answer to that question is they wanted to seize it like a prized possession. These people saw value in the Gospel of the kingdom of God. They saw value in that life changing message. They saw value in hearing a message that would bring about repentance and the pardoning of sins. Therefore, publicans and harlots were hearing this message. Stony hearts were being softened. Blind eyes were being enlightened. People were being turned from the power of Satan unto God. Gentiles and outright sinners were being touched by this message. Because of that message, they saw value in getting in touch with heaven. My dear reading friend, I want to place great emphasis on the fact and opportunities that are available for us to get in touch with heaven. As people who value the Word of God, we must value the great opportunity of getting in touch with heaven through prayer. Believers have to be fervent in prayer and spiritual desires.

In the context of a violent person, that individual imposes or forces his will on others. When we analyze this in a spiritual context, believers cause the will of God to be imposed on earth. Well, let’s use the scriptures to take this a little further. Matthew 6:10, in what we consider the Lord’s Prayer, The Lord Jesus stated “Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.”

This lets us know that when we pray, we invoke the power of heaven on the earth. Prayer causes God’s work, will, and agenda to be influenced on earth. This same concept of prayer causes us to have influence with God. In a world like today, we should be seeking every opportunity to have influence with the Lord. What I mean by this, we should so concerned about God and being sensitive to Him, that our motivation will be intensified to get in touch with heaven.