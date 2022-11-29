Bread of Life: Fulfilling God’s Purpose

By Pastor Jamont McRae

Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Holiness Church

701 Martin Luther

King Jr. Blvd.

Dillon, SC

I want us to consider a few questions. The first question is: what would it take for you to be what the Lord told you to be? The next question is: Do you believe the Lord has given you what it takes to do whatever He wants you to do? Lastly, do you really believe that you will always have the victory throughout you fulfilling God’s purpose?

I believe these questions can be very important if you want to progress in the plan of God for your life. Many times we can become engulfed and bogged down in the cares of life. Therefore, we lose focus on what the Lord has in store for us.

Our own flesh can hinder us from doing God’s will. Our flesh will even put up a strong fight to keep us from fulfilling God’s purpose.

The spirit of the world will try to conform our minds to its worldly passions and desires, which will hinder us from pleasing the Lord.

Satan, our chief enemy will attack us from all sides trying to bring us into captivity of sin and the effects of sin. However, I do want you to understand that Satan has already been judged.

He already has his final destination prepared for him. To better help you understand the judgment of Satan, let us turn to 1 John 3:8. It states “He that committeth sin is of the devil; for the devil sinneth from the beginning.

For this purpose the Son of God was manifested, that he might destroy the works of the devil.” Another verse to look at is Revelation 20:10, which states, “And the devil that deceived them was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone, where the beast and the false prophet are, and shall be tormented day and night for ever and ever.”

Let us consider Romans 8:37 “Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.” I will first analyze the phrase “more than conquerors.”

In the Greek language, this phrase simply means to have a decisive blow out victory, to beat down your opponent with complete success. In other words, in Christ Jesus, regardless of you having trouble or calamity, or are persecuted, or in a position hungry, or destitute, or in danger, or threatened with death, you are decisively victorious of over all those things.

Now I do want us to understand that Satan will use any one of those tactics of trouble, calamity, persecution, hunger, destitute, danger situation, and even threats of death to get you to surrender you love for the Lord. He will use any one of those devices to get you off focus.

However, I want you to know what thus saith the Lord. “Nay (nevertheless), in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.”

The Apostle Paul wanted to remind us and encourage us. He wanted to let us know that regardless of the operation of the flesh, the tactics of the world, or the diabolical attacks of Satan, we are victorious over all of those elements.