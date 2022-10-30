Scarecrow Contest Showcases Creative Talent

Last week we wrapped up our 3rd Annual 4-H Scarecrow Decorating Contest. We had ten businesses and schools participate in the contest this year. Each year we enjoy seeing the creative talent in our county.

The People’s Choice award was awarded to the display that received the most “likes” on our county Facebook page. This year’s winner was Lake View Elementary with its fishing scarecrows display. Chelsey Gaddy and her 5th-grade students created the winning display, which received more than 600 likes on our county 4-H Facebook page.

Our Judge’s choice was awarded to Latta High FFA with their farm-themed display. Aaron Miles and his students worked hard to create their cowboy scarecrow and farm animals. We host this contest each year to help spotlight Dillon County 4-H during National 4-H Week, which is held annually during the first week in October. We reached over 43,000 views on our Facebook post highlighting each display and attracted more youth members making this year’s contest a huge success. Thanks to all who participated, voted, and helped us shine a light on our county 4-H program.

If you would like more information on 4-H here in Dillon County, please email Elizabeth Snipes, Dillon County 4-H agent, at esnipe2@clemson.edu. We are accepting new youth members ages 5-18 for the 2022-2023 4-H year and are also looking for adult volunteers to help us grow the clubs offered here in Dillon County.