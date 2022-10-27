Anderson Brothers Bank proudly presents the 2nd annual Jack O’ Lantern Jubilee! Join the City of Dillon on Friday, Oct 28 from at South Plaza in downtown Dillon for ALL sorts of spooktacular fun! There’s a little of something for everyone to enjoy. Our Food trucks, Dan E. Lockemy and the WoodmanLife Beer And Wine Garden will be getting the evening started at 5:00pm,all the otherworldly activities will be in full swing by 6:00 and Chocolate Chip & Company will hit the stage at 6:00. Oh what a night!

The following Food Trucks will be joining us for the event and some for the day:

Ashley’s Yummy Tummy from 12-9pm

El Cacique from 5-9

Platinum Desserts from 5-9

Vybiz Caribbean Cuisine 5-9

Kona Ice from 5-9

The Gourmet Popcorn Lady 5-9

See you there if you DARE!