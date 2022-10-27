Creative Lake View Students Decorate Pumpkins Based On Books

Creative Lake View students decorated pumpkins based on books. The pumpkins are on display in the Lake View High School Library. The amount of effort, inventiveness, and originality was apparent in each creation. The pumpkins will be judged, and winners will be chosen. Below is a photo gallery of some of the more than 100 pumpkins on display.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then to enlarge it.

