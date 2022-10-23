Wildcats Defeat Monarchs

The Dillon Wildcats defeated the Manning Monarchs 43-20 in varsity football action played in Dillon on Friday, October 14.

Dillon wasted little time on placing points on the scoreboard as Ty Martin scored with 9:51 remaining in the first quarter of play. The PAT was no good.

Manning responded with a 4-yard touchdown by Doobie Daniels with 5:44 remaining in the first half. The 2-point pass conversion attempt failed. The score was knotted at 6.

After a couple of penalties and a couple of incomplete passes, Dillon’s Jamorian Fling punted on fourth down as Dillon faced a fourth and 9.

Manning managed a first down before punting on fourth and 2.

Dillon’s Ty Martin picked up a first down, and Josiah Oxendine completed a pass to Kamarion Singletary for a big carry to Manning’s 19-yard line. Ty Martin scored with 9:37 remaining in the second quarter. Chris McCollum carried the pigskin in for the 2-point conversion. Dillon was up 14-6.

Manning turned the football over to Dillon downs. After Dillon’s Chris McCollum picked up a first down, Jamorian Fling rushed for a 54-yard touchdown. Stephan Rojas’ PAT was good. Dillon was up 21-6.

Manning was once again forced to punt on fourth down. Doobie Daniels’ punt carried to the Dillon 15-yard line.

Dillon’s Ty Martin carried the football 5 times in a row to Manning’s 40-yard line. Brandon Allen had a reception. Ty Martin caught a pass. With 20 seconds remaining in the first half, Josiah Oxendine threw a completion in the end zone to Kamarion Singletary for the score. The PAT was blocked. Dillon led 27-6 at halftime.

After receiving the kick-off in the third quarter, Manning was moving. However, a fumble occurred, and Dillon recovered the fumble.

On fourth and 2, Chris McCollum did not pick up the first down, and Manning took over.

After beginning a drive, Manning was forced to punt on fourth and 2.

Dillon also turned the ball over on downs.

Manning’s Doobie Daniels completed a 33-yard pass to Corey Graham with 4:40 remaining in the third quarter.

With 5 seconds remaining in the third quarter as the play began,Chris McCollum scored as time expired in the third quarter. Jamorian Fling carried for the 2-point conversion. Dillon was up 35-12.

With 9:06 remaining in the game, Doobie Daniels completed a pass in the end zone to Jerry McFadden for 6 points. Corey Graham was on the receiving end of a pass from Doobie Daniels for the 2-point conversion to cut the score 35-20

With 7:21 remaining in the game, Dillon scored an 80-yard touchdown. Ty Martin rushed for the 2-point conversion.

Dillon’s Josiah Oxendine completed 6 of 13 passes for 109 yards including a touchdown and rushed 2 times for 9 yards. Ty Martin carried 24 times for 213 yards including 3 touchdowns and a reception for 6 yards. Jamarion Fling carried 7 times for 96 yards. Domonick Felton carried 8 times for 57 yards. Chris McCollum carried 3 times for 2 yards including a touchdown. Brandon Allen had 2 receptions for 16 yards. Kamarion Singletary had 3 receptions for 87 yards including a touchdown.

On defense, Dillon’s Chris McCollum had 4 tackles, 6 assists, 1 sack, and 3 tackles for a loss. Sirmod McCallum had 3 tackles, 8 assists, and a tackle for a loss. Ahmad German and Zay Davis each had a tackle and 3 assists. Donnez Alford had a tackle and an assist. Domonick Felton had a tackle. Kwh’meiz McNair had 4 assists. Anthony Grant had 3 assists. Jamorian Fling and Azavion Deberry each had 2 assists. Wayvon Bright and Drezion Carmichael each had an assist.

Dillon will travel to Waccamaw Friday, October 21, for a 7:30 p.m. game.

