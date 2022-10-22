Two People Shot In Domestic Dispute

On Thursday, October 20th, 2022, the City of Dillon Police Department responded to a call at Dillon Manor apartments on McKenzie Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned that two people had been shot as result of a domestic dispute.

The investigation produced an immediate person of interest. As a result of that investigation, Xavier Jaquan Griffin has now been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime; however, at the time of this press release he had not been arrested.

Dillon Police Department, Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol all assisted in this investigation as a result of a mutual assistance call by our department.