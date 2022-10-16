LHS Homecoming Queen Selected

Latta High School announces our 2022 Homecoming Queen Ke’Nasia Ma’Shae George. Ke’Nasia was sponsored by Leterrian Jamal Israel. Ke’Nasia is the daughter of Christopher and Lakisha Page and Kenneth George.

Ke’Nasia is a member of the Latta High School varsity basketball team, a co-captain of the varsity cheerleading squad, and a member of the National Honor Society. After graduation, Ke’Nasia plans to attend a university and major in Nursing.

Ke’Nasia was escorted by her father, Mr. Chris Page. Leterrian Jamal Israel is the son of Jennifer Baker. Leterrian is a member of the Latta High School varsity football, basketball, and track teams.

Leterrian is also a member of the National Honor Society. After graduation, Leterrian plans to attend the University of South Carolina and major in Finance. (Contributed Photo)