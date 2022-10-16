Ms. Nancy Arrington Bridgers of Laurinburg was born on May 28, 1938 in Granville County to the late Edward Dorsey Arrington and Estelle Harris Arrington and departed this life on October 6, 2022 at Scotia Village completing her journey of 84 years.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Bridgers; her daughter: Kathy Tsitouris and her sister: Barbara Powell.

Ms. Bridgers leaves to cherish her memories, her children: Charles Edward Bridgers and wife Betsy of Latta, SC, and Arnom O’Neil Bridgers and wife Cynthia of Ocean Isle; eight grandchildren: Ashley Wing, Kristen Moody, Lauren Johnson, Hunter Tsitouris, Taylor Bridgers, Alexandra Smith, Andrew Smith, and MacKenzie Smith; four great-grandchildren: Pierce Wing, Chase Wing, Blakely Johnson, and Chrishann Moody as well as a host of relatives and friends.

The family received friends on Monday, October 10, 2022 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Rowland. A graveside followed beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the Rowland Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home in Rowland.