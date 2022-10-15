Dillon County Advertising For Administrator

Dillon County has begun advertising for a county administrator. The ad ran in The Dillon Herald recently.

The Dillon County Council hires the administrator.

The ad states that the administrator is responsible for the day-to-day operations of county government and oversees all county departments and works closely with all elected officials; executes policy, business, directives, and legislative actions of County Council; informs council of anticipated revenues, etc., including taxes, other governments and community groups; prepares reports for council on finances and administrative activities; supervises the spending of count funds as directed by the approved budget; presents annual budget request to council for approval; responds to requests for information or assistance from individuals; works with Dillon County’s elected officials in reaching common goals; and serves as a county liaison to state and federal agencies in cooperation with neighboring county and city governments.

The ad listed various qualifications including a BS degree in business administration or government and three to five years of verifiable experience in local government. The candidate must agree to a federal and state background check, be fingerprinted by a qualified law enforcement officer, submit a credit report, have a clear driving record, and must be able to be bonded in the amount of $1,000,000. Other qualifications were also listed. See the complete ad in the Thursday, October 6th issue of The Dillon Herald.

Claude Graham is currently serving as the interim county administrator.