Harbor Freight Tools Named Fastest Growing Retailer In U.S.

Harbor Freight Tools tops “2022 Hot 25 Retailers List” from National Retail Federation (August, 2022; Calabasas CA) The National Retail Federation (NRF), the world’s largest retail trade association, named Harbor Freight Tools the fastest growing retailer in the United States.

The NRF Hot 25 Retailers List ranks the nation’s fastest growing retailers, according to sales and growth figures compiled by Kantar, a leading data and insights company.

All retail companies with sales in excess of $300 million are eligible for the list and rankings are determined by a year-over-year percentage in sales increases.

Over the past year, Harbor Freight Tools, which for over 45 years has provided more than 40 million customers quality tools at lowest prices; has opened 131 new stores and is on target to open approximately two new stores a week.

Harbor Freight Tools has also launched more than 500 new tools and products and continues to introduce new products every week. Harbor Freight Tools also expanded its Good, Better, Best line of tools which gives customers the ability to make the best choice when selecting a tool based on their use needs, from DIYers up to professional use.

Results from the NRF’s 2022 Hot 25 Retailers List were released on August 3, 2022.

For 45 years, Harbor Freight Tools has been America’s go-to source for affordable quality tools.

The family-owned company started in Southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small phone sales business into a successful mail order company, bypassing the resellers, dealing directly with factories, and passing the savings on to customer.

Today more than 40 million customers depend on Harbor Freight’s quality and value to earn a living, repair their homes and cars and pursue their hobbies.

The company opened its first store in 1980.

Harbor Freight Tools is one of the nation’s fastest growing retailers, with more than 1300 stores across the country and opening two new stores every week. With 25,000 Associates, the company was recently recognized for the second year in a row by Forbes as both one of the 20 best large companies to work for in retail and the nation’s Number One Employer for Veterans in its category.

Forbes has also recognized Harbor Freight Tools as one of 20 best large companies for women to work for in retail, one of the best large companies for diversity.

The company has also been recognized as one of the country’s top employers in terms of diversity and inclusion by DiversityJobs.com.

With core values of excellence and continuous improvement, Harbor Freight Tools works to constantly improve the quality of its products and this year will introduce more than 800 new tools and accessories.

Harbor Freight Tools locations are open 7 days a week, Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.