PHOTO GALLERY: Faith And Blue Event Held

A Faith and Blue event was held on Saturday, October 8th at Pyerian Baptist Church in Floyd Dale from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Approximately 150 people attended.

Those in attendance enjoyed softball, basketball, and volleyball. Hamburgers and other goodies were served.

All police officers wore blue shirts. Clergy wore gold shirts. A great time of fellowship was enjoyed.

“Faith & Blue was launched to facilitate safer, stronger, more just and unified communities by directly enabling local partnerships among law enforcement professionals, residents, businesses and community groups through the connections of local faith-based organizations. The initiative aims to re-calibrate police-community relations through solutions-focused, in-person, socially distanced and/or virtual activities that are organized jointly by faith-based or other community groups and law enforcement agencies,” according to their website.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.



We have recently made it easy for use to pull our photos from our website. Photos may be used for personal use on your social media pages; however, please tag it with one of the following:

#The Dillon Herald, www.thedillonherald.com, or Courtesy of The Dillon Herald.

Other media companies, etc. must obtain written permission for use of our photos by e-mailing bfinklea@thedillonherald.com or jd@thedillonherald.com.