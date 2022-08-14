DEATH

NOTICES:

Funeral service Cornelia Wheeler will be on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Hazy Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 2:00pm in Hamer, SC. Burial will follow at the Taylor Cemetery, Fairmont, NC. Ms. Wheeler died on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Southeastern Medical Center in Lumberton, NC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral service for Solomon Cribb will be on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 2:00pm at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel, 2511 Highway #9 East, Dillon, SC 29536. Burial will follow at Poplar Creek Cemetery. Mr. Cribb died on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at his residence in Lake View, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family will receive friends at Lake View Apartments, 109 East 1st Avenue, Apt. 1-C, Lake View, SC.

*

Oliver J. Alls died on Friday, August 5, 2022 at his residence in Florence County, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family will receive friends at 1136 Old Ebenezer Road, Latta, SC.

*

We regret to announce the passing of Ms. Delores C. Myers of Sellers, SC. Funeral Services for Ms. Myers were held on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at Weston Chapel AME Church, Latta, SC. Burial followed in The Pages Cemetery, Floydale, SC. Service of Comfort Entrusted to Shipman’s Funeral Home, Latta, SC.