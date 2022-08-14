SELLERS—Graveside services for Bobby O. Daniels will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Magnolia Cemetery in Latta, SC. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the service at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mr. Daniels, 76, died Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, January 2, 1946, he was the son of the late Major Daniels and Clara Wiggins Daniels. He retired after 46 years of service at Dillon Tractor & Implement Company, and he was an avid fisherman.

Survivors include his son, Mackie George (Tammy) of Latta; grandchildren, John Malcolm and Sara-Elizabeth George; brother, Major Daniels, Jr.; sisters, Mary Barfield (Billy), Judy Martin (Vernon), Linda Thibodeau (Raymond); brother-in-law, Marvin Frakes, C.B. Ivey, and Leroy Owens; sister-in-law, Rhonda Daniels; special niece, Brenda Goodwin and other nieces and nephews.

Mr. Daniels was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Mills George Daniels; brothers, Russell Daniels, Bryan Daniels; and sisters, Christine Eckin, Eleanor Owens, Evelyn Frakes, Patricia Miller, Johnnie Ivey and Cathy Mullican.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation, 101 Robeson St., Suite 102, Fayetteville, NC 28301, or any other charity of one’s choice.