COVID-19 Vaccinations For Ages 6 Months And Up Approved

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday approved COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 6 months and up for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, following an emergency use authorization for both vaccines by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is glad that research has shown these vaccines are safe and effective in these age groups. DHEC strongly encourages all South Carolina parents to talk with their child’s healthcare provider and get their children in these age groups vaccinated to increase protection against COVID-19.

“Having a safe and effective vaccine for this youngest age group is great news for South Carolinians,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “While most children experience relatively mild or even no symptoms if they are infected with COVID-19, severe cases and even deaths in young children can occur, and they can easily spread the virus to family members, especially those who are elderly or immunocompromised. Getting this younger age group vaccinated will go a long way in our ongoing efforts to control the impacts of COVID-19 and keep our families safe, especially as we get further into the summer months.”

South Carolina’s initial allocation of COVID-19 vaccine for this age group includes 27,800 doses of Moderna and 27,800 doses of Pfizer. DHEC will be offering these free vaccines at many DHEC vaccine clinics, including health departments. Our vaccine locator will list the clinics that have the vaccine available and designate them as “6 months to 5 years.” In addition, DHEC is working with pediatricians and other providers to ensure they have a supply if they choose to offer the vaccine for this age group. Residents are encouraged to check with local healthcare providers and pharmacies to see if they are offering the vaccine to this age group.

Vaccination remains the best way to prevent severe cases of COVID-19. Individuals ages 6 months and up are encouraged to get their full series of COVID-19 vaccination, and boosters are encouraged for all eligible populations. Find a vaccination site near you on our vaccine locator or by calling our CARE Line at 1-855-472-3432. Vaccinations are available at no cost to the individual.