Beaverdam Hunting & Fishing Club Holds Spring Fishing Tournament

Beaverdam Hunting and Fishing Club held its Spring Fishing Tournament Wednesday, May 18th from 5 to 7 p.m.

Mac Moody caught the largest bass, a two pounder, from the bank. The rest of the participant fished from boats.

Jim Brown caught a Shellcracker that weighed a little over a pound to win top flat fish prize. BP Gordon and Charlie Vance oversaw the weigh in and Charles Curry was present to give any legal opinion if necessary!

The bite was slow but everyone had a good time! Good fellowship and a delicious meal prepared by Wilmer Arnette, Casey Gibson and Kelly Price followed the weigh in.