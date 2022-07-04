Latta Golf Ends Season On High Note

Latta High School Golf Team ended the 2022 season with a record of 9-1 and a 1st place finish in the Region tournament which qualified them for the AA State Tournament held in Cheraw. The team placed 9th in the tournament their highest placement in AA state golf tournament to date. The team also had 4 members place in the Top 45 as individuals: Nathan Holloman(37th), Brenna Miller (T-39th), Cayden Mishue(41st), and Easton Anderson(T-45th).

Senior Brenna Miller will go on to play collegiate golf on scholarship for North Greenville University next year. Miller finished her high school run as a 3-time team MVP, won the 2021 Florence Amateur Tournament in the Female Division, won the 2021 Championship in the Myrtle Beach Chapter Hootie and the Blowfish Summer tournament series, and finished runner up at the SC Junior Golf All Star Championship at Seabrook Island in 2021.

The Latta golfer are coached by first year coach Aaron Oxendine.

A huge thank you to the City of Dillon Vivian Johnson Memorial Golf Course for being the teams Home course and allowing them to practice and play.