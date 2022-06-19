Latta Revitalization: A Group Getting Things Done

Over the past year, you may have noticed some activity in downtown Latta that has added to the quality of life and just brightened up the area.

There has been sprucing up around the Edwards House and Veterans Park. In the fall and at Christmas, downtown was adorned with decorations that added to the seasonal cheer.

The building space between Anderson Brothers Bank and Latta Drug has become a once-again used space hosting various little festivals and events to give the citizens something to do and to draw people downtown. It has also turned out to be a popular space for many photo shoots.

All of these things are due to the efforts of the Latta Revitalization Commission, who are quietly getting things done and working hard to bring some activity and life back to downtown Latta.

Their efforts are to be commended and applauded. We look forward to what they may have in store in the future.