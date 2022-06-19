Lake View Town Council Minutes: April 2022

COUNCIL MEETING

April 21, 2022

Council Chambers

Date: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Time: 7:00 P.M.

Place: Council Chambers, Lake View Town Hall, 205 N. Main Street, Lake View, SC

Presiding: Dennis Townsend, Mayor

Present at Chambers: Councilmembers Mertis Barnett, Mitsey Church, David Johnson, and David Kitchens

Also Present: Robert Bryant, Johnnie Daniels, Betsy Finklea, Brittany Melvin, Donnie Miller, Anthony Moore, Robert Norton, and Karen Cook-Henderson

1. Mayor Dennis Townsend welcomed everyone and opened the meeting with prayer.

2. Councilmember David Johnson motioned to approve the minutes from the March 17, 2022 meeting with Councilmember Mitsey Church making the second. All were in favor.

3. Donnie Miller presented the recommendation from the Strategic Master Plan Advisory Committee (SMPAC) that the Lake View Revitalization Committee (LVRC) be established as a subcommittee of the SMPAC to focus on working with business property owners to address property deficiencies and increase the number of businesses in Lake View. Mr. Miller will serve as the liaison between the committees. The Council clarified that committees would work on distinct projects to prevent duplication of efforts with the SMPAC governing the LVRC. Each committee is responsible for advising the Council of any proposed actions before they are taken. Mayor Dennis Townsend made the motion to accept the recommendation from the SMPAC and Councilmember David Kitchens seconded. All were in favor.

4. Mayor Dennis Townsend reviewed the financial statements with Karen Cook-Henderson detailing specific line item overages or shortfalls. Councilmember David Kitchens motioned for a workshop session on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. to work on the budget for the coming year. Councilmember Mertis Barnett seconded and all were in favor.

5. Mayor Dennis Townsend advised the Council that the process of receiving the property from Mrs. Jordan continues as the work continues to clarify the title.

6. The Council reviewed the proposed rules and regulations for Page’s Mill Pond access. The concern is that the plan is to work with SC DNR in late 2023 to stock the pond, so allowing fishing now will confuse users next year when it is stopped. The suggested revisions will be discussed at the May meeting.

7. Mayor Dennis Townsend opened the discussion on the Marketing Grant Program from The Dillon Herald. Councilmember David Johnson gave his support to the proposal. The Council agreed to continue the discussion at the next meeting.

8. Mayor Dennis Townsend presented a request from the Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault for a donation. Councilmember Mitsey Church made the motion to approve a donation of $750.00 and Councilmember Mertis Barnett seconded. All were in favor.

9. Mayor Dennis Townsend presented a request from the Lake View Rescue Squad for a donation toward insurance expenses. All agreed that the request would be considered in the FY2023 budget.

10. Mayor Townsend advised the Council that the unveiling of the renovations funded by the Maniac Foundation in partnership with the Town of Lake View at the Hilltop Park is scheduled for Saturday, May 07, 2022. Councilmember David Kitchens motioned to approve the expenditure of $5,000.00 to complete the parking delineation and landscaping. Councilmember Mertis Barnett seconded the motion and all were in favor.

11. Councilmember David Kitchens made the motion to approve the second reading of Ordinance 2022-03, which will restrict open carry at certain organized events and on the Town of Lake View property under the Open Carry with Training Act. Councilmember Mertis Barnett seconded and all were in favor. Karen Cook-Henderson was instructed to purchase the required signage and revise the application for events on town property.

12. Mayor’s Report

a. The Mayor and Council thanked the Lake View Women’s Club for their generous donation of 36 American flags for installation along Main Street.

b. Recreation Director Kenny Bethea will be hosting a Baseball Tournament for the 8 and under league in early June. Necessary repairs in preparation for the tournament will be completed.

c. The infrastructure plans for Page’s Mill Pond will be drawn by Mr. Mike Hanna and include water, sewer, electricity, and Wi-Fi. In addition, a site plan that will detail the infrastructure, camping, picnicking, and other possible recreation areas will be drawn and support the initial funding request from the state. Representative Hayes has been engaged in this process and offers his support for our request.

d. The SCDOT was contacted about the work on S. Ford Street. They will revisit the site to assess what they can do and what is the result of other utilities. In addition, they will address the concerns on E. 5th Avenue.

13. Council Concerns

a. Councilmember Mitsey Church asked for an update on the property along W. 3rd Avenue that the Planning Commission rezoned. Unfortunately, no information has been provided to the town.

b. Councilmember David Johnson asked to confirm the name of Page’s Mill Pond as the name used in the deed when the Town of Lake View purchased the property. In addition, he suggested a dump station be considered as a less costly alternative to a sewer system for the plans at the site.

c. Councilmember David Johnson asked that the sanitation crew remove the yard debris from the property at 611 W. 3rd Ave and advise the property owner that household trash is removed only when it is in the polycart.

d. Councilmember David Kitchens asked if Trico be an option for water at Page’s Mill Pond. Mayor Townsend agreed to review our franchise agreement with GSWSA.

14. Clerk Karen Cook-Henderson offered the report from the Events Committee. Breaking Bread on the Boulevard is scheduled for Saturday, May 07, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at the Lake View Community Center. The dinner is an opportunity for the community to share a meal. Free tickets are available for this potluck event. Pastor Owens from First Baptist will offer words of welcome.

15. Councilmember Mertis Barnett made the motion for the Mayor and Council to enter Executive Session to discuss personnel matters. Councilmember Mitsey Church offered the second and all were in favor. At the conclusion, Councilmember Mertis Barnett motioned to leave Executive Session and Councilmember David Johnson seconded. All were in favor. In Executive Session, it was decided to advertise for a part-time sanitation employee.

With no further business, Councilmember Mertis Barnett made the motion to adjourn with Councilmember David Johnson seconding. There was no discussion, and all were in favor and the meeting was adjourned.