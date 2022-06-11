COVID-19 Reaches High Level In Dillon County

According to the CDC COVID-19 County Check, COVID-19 has reached high levels again in Dillon County.
See below from the CDC County Check:
High
In Dillon County, South Carolina, community level is High.
>Wear a mask indoors in public
>Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
>Get tested if you have symptoms
Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness.
People may choose to mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.
If you are immunocompromised, learn more about how to protect yourself.
Find out more about the COVID-19 situation in Dillon County, South Carolina with COVID-19 Data Tracker.