COVID-19 Reaches High Level In Dillon County

According to the CDC COVID-19 County Check, COVID-19 has reached high levels again in Dillon County.

See below from the CDC County Check:

High

In Dillon County, South Carolina, community level is High.

>Wear a mask indoors in public

>Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

>Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness.

People may choose to mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.

If you are immunocompromised, learn more about how to protect yourself.

Find out more about the COVID-19 situation in Dillon County, South Carolina with COVID-19 Data Tracker.